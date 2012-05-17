Mouth Watering Food in Brazilian Steakhouses

Meadows Place, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2012 -- Daily home cooked meals can be redundant and time consuming. If you are interested in dining out with a group of friends, family, or business associates, consider reserving at a local restaurant that offers a private dining room for the evening. Private rooms at a restaurant can make a night memorable for you and your guests. When looking for the right restaurant, most are interested in a warm ambiance, delicious, fresh food and the best service. There is a wide selection of restaurants to select from; however it can be hard to choose the right one. Select your dining adventure wisely and do not settle for less than the best.



Dining at a Brazilian Steakhouse is a fantastic way to enjoy a large selection of premium grilled meats, fresh salads and hot side dishes. Indulging in a Brazilian Steakhouse is perfect for foodies to experience traditional Brazilian comfort food such as farofa, seasoned manioc flour, fluffy white rice, a variety of grilled beef, lamb, pork, sausage, and seafood. There are also several sauces to accompany your meal, such as chimichurri, fresh Brazilian vinaigrette salsa and a homemade spicy sauce. Churrasco is a Spanish and Portuguese term that pertains to the grilled meat or beef. Churrasco or Churrascaria is the Brazilian style of grilling with an open fire. This technique originated from South America from the Gauchos in the South of Brazil. The technique is popular in Europe and Latin America but remains a primary method of cooking in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Nicaragua and Puerto Rico.



A Brazilian restaurant has a unique style of serving food. At your table, each guest has a coaster with two sides. One side is red and the other is green. Red indicates to the meat servers or gauchos that you would like to take a break from the meat while green means to keep serving the piping hot grilled meat. The gauchos serve the skewered meat by offering table side dining and carving each piece of juicy meat straight to your plate. The gaucho chefs expertly trim, marinate, grill and serve their cuts of meat and offer you continuous tableside service. The best part about this restaurant is it is a premium, upscale all-you-can-eat buffet. Brazilian cuisine includes ingredients such as black beans, rice, hearts of palm, farofa and cachaca. If you’ve never had Brazilian cuisine, this is the perfect time to try a little bit of everything.



Brazilian steakhouses provide the best high quality meat along with a gourmet salad bar, hot side dishes and extensive wine list. Guests will feel relaxed with the service and enjoy having the wonderful food. Couples and even families can have a cozy dinner at Tradicao Brazilian steakhouses and the best part is that, service will stop only when you want it to.



Tradicao Brazilian Steakhouse, a famous restaurant located in Southwest Houston, was founded on the idea to continue the traditional churrascaria way of grilling. The family owned and operated restaurant strives to provide their customers with delicious grilled meat, a fresh salad bar and a memorable dining experience.



