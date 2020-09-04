Move East, the Expert Movers from NYC to LA Guarantee Relaxed Moving Experience

East Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2020 -- CA NY Express Long Distance Movers are the professional Movers NYC to LA who guarantee a comfortable and stress-free moving experience for their clients. Moving to any place is quite stressful because there are so many things to do. So, why not leave the hard work to the experts? The entire moving process will be handled by one team from start to finish with no subcontractors or agents.



"I will absolutely be going with CA-NY Express Movers again. Overall, I have no complaints or negative things to say about this company. This move went so much better and cheaper than I had expected it to go, and I truly believe that is because I found this company", says Alex L, a happy customer.



The company uses high quality packing materials to ensure that the belongings, fragile items and valuables are protected throughout the transit. Moving to LA from NYC or LA to NYC, the company treats every move as different and a new project. That is why they offer different moving services to cater to the needs of each and every client.



Moving NYC to LA, hire the experts at https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/



About https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/

CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA are the leading movers offering reliable, cost-effective and professional out of state moving services. Moving to LA from NYC or NYC to LA is going to be stress free with these expert movers on the job.



Media Contact



CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA

Address: 200 Murray Hill Pkwy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Phone: 888-680-7200

Email: CS@Moveeast.com

Website: https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/