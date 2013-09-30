Move over Godaddy Domains2Order.com Has Arrived

Daytona Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Domains2Order.com has hit the Internet with a bang! “For years persons looking for an online presence have been at the mercy of high priced companies like Godaddy, but now a new kid on the block has emerged to offer a quality, and low cost alternative,” says the CEO of Domains2Order.com, Mr. Ron Durham.



“Being an online entrepreneur,” said Durham, “I have for years been looking for a solution to the high costs of Internet service providers. Not finding one that I was satisfied with lead to my creation of my own company.” Right now their cost for a standard .com is $11.99, but unlike companies such as Godaddy there are no hidden fees for add-ons that enhance your domain name and hosting service.



Domains2Order.com offers free add-ons with every domain name. You get over $100 worth of free services with every domain name registered. Features included at no additional cost include;

- 2 free personalized email addresses such as mail@yourdomain.com with free fraud, spam and virus protection.

- DNS Management

- Privacy Protection

- Domain Theft Protection

- Domain Forwarding

- Easy to use Control Panel

- and more



Visit Domains2Order.com now for a tour of their domain and hosting products. Special are offered at all times to reduce costs on select domain name extensions to as low as $5.99



Media contact

Email: Sales@Domains2Order.com

Website: http://www.Domains2Order.com