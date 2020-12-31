Move to LA from NYC with California New York Express, the Ultimate Moving Specialists

East Rutherford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2020 -- CA NY Express Movers are the ultimate moving specialists helping people move to LA from NYC in an effortless manner. They have been offering top notch moving services for approximately 25 years now and have grown to be one of the most reliable moving companies in the industry. For these movers, customer satisfaction is what matters the most and that is why they take great care in doing an impeccable job right from start to finish. Apart from the moving services, they also offer packing, storage, insurance and pickup services. So, for those who are looking for professional help can always trust these movers from NYC to LA. Moving from NYC to LA with kids is not going to be tough anymore as the expert movers here will assist their customers throughout the moving process. And since they have a specialty routes from NYC to SF and NYC to LA, customers can be assured of speedy and on-time delivery.



To know more visit https://www.moveeast.com/new-york-branch/



About https://www.moveeast.com/

California New York Express Movers are the long distance moving specialists offering services since 1995 with facilities in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Media Contact



CA NY Express Long Distance Movers New York to LA

Address: 200 Murray Hill Pkwy, East Rutherford, NJ 07073

Phone: 888-680-7200

Email: cs@moveeast.com

Website: https://www.moveeast.com