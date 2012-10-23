Database Transfer and Website Transfer Specialist DualContract.com Goes Live

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- DualContract.com, a database transfer and website transfer specialist company, is please to announce their recent launch. Effective immediately, companies around the globe can now take advantage of their seamless website and web host transfer services. With database and website transfer services starting as low as $19, DualContract.com is quickly becoming a sought after resource for webmasters.



Moving a website and transferring a database is a crucial measure that most growing, or unhappy small business owners online typically are faced with at least once in their online experiences. Having the smallest amount of downtime can hurt a companies Google rank, cause a lost in sales and even a lost in clients. DualContract.com commits to making the process of moving a website or transferring a database as quick as possible and strives to limit downtime to as little as possible, if any at all.



DualContract.com offers small business owners and webmasters around the world the following packages:

- $19.99 Website Transfer With No Database

- $29.99 A Complete Wordpress Transfer, Including the Database, Proper Configuration, Confidential



Passwords and more.

- $39.99 A Complete Joomla Website and Database transfer.



DualContract.com knows that downtime can mean a loss of money for a business, that's why they transfer every website as quickly as possible with proper configurations. With DualContract.com a companies passwords will be safe while they transfer files to your hosting account.



When the transfer has been completed, you will be prompted to change your password.



About DualContract.com

DualContract.com is a fast growing database and website transfer company. Specializing in Moving Wordpress sites, transferring Joomla sites as well as website that do not contain a database. Starting as low as $19.99, DualContract.com has the most competitive prices online for the quality of work performed. Whether you've just change web hosts or purchased an established website, DualContract.com offers your website a smooth transition to it's new home.