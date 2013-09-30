MoveDar Unveils Eco Friendly Waste Recycling Bins for Worldwide Customers

Jiaojiang Taizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Keeping in concern the environmental needs of the present era, MoveDar now introduces their eco-friendly garbage bins. MoveDar is a China based specialist waste bin manufacturing company with their customers across the world. Now, their new and huge 240L Waste Bins are supposed to give a major boost to waste recycling programs being run all over the world. These bins have been designed to collect huge amount of waste and junk products and can be perfect for installing in public places where heavy footfall is very common.



While releasing their new waste disposal bins the company maintains that these bins can be installed anywhere in the streets, in the markets, in schools and in other public places. These bins are available in several designs and they keep working on collecting wastes ensuring a safe disposal wherever these have been installed. According to the company spokesperson, these waste bins have highly customizing features, available in different sizes and can also be designed with custom message, logos etc. “Interestingly, these bins can serve branding needs of a business as well. At the same time, one can spread messages related to environmental awareness”, he states.



Besides, these new waste disposal bins are highly durable made of high quality plastics that can endure the environmental elements and can remain intact for years. Thus, these bins are perfect for installing in the open and they can keep serving their purpose for years without requiring to replace them. The company also focuses on producing high quality and durable accessories for the global customers. They manufacture high quality Axles for Garbage Bins for their improved utility.



Effective waste disposal is a priority across the world and MoveDar is playing an important role of a facilitator by supplying highly functional waste disposal bins. Equipped with efficient Waste Bin Wheels, these garbage disposal bins are very much needed for keeping the cities clean and the environment safe. The best thing is that all their products are highly affordable and they ship their products to global locations. To learn more about their waste bins and accessories, one can visit their website http://www.movedar.com .



About MoveDar

Taizhou MoveDar Rubber & Plastic Products Co., Ltd was founded in 1996 for the production of casters and wheels. As expanded project, MoveDar began to produce plastic waste bins in 2004. Now, the company produces more than 600 kinds of products and has their customers are available across the world. To meet the market taste and make better service for the customers, MoveDar always focuses on the design trend and the quality.



For Media Inquiries –

Company: Taizhou MoveDar Rubber & Plastic Products Co., Ltd

Address: No. 182 Jingzhong Road,

Jiaojiang Taizhou, Zhejiang, China 318000

Telephone: +86 576 8808 8131

Fax: +86 576 8847 6760

Email: sales@movedar.com

Website: http://www.movedar.com