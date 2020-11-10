MoveEast.com, Leading Long Distance Moving Company Offering Top Notch Moving Services

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- MoveEast.com, leading cross country movers are best known for their guaranteed price, competitive rates and guaranteed delivery time frame with money back. The ongoing pandemic has put a hold on a lot of planning. However, there are situations where people have to relocate or move to California from New York. And they have a lot of doubts with regards to their moving company and the safety issues. Customers can be assured about all the safety precautions that are being followed here at this long distance moving company. So, those planning on moving from SF to NYC, they can rely on the expert moving team here. The professionals here handle everything from start to finish with no middlemen or sub-contractors involved. And this is one of the reasons why these cross country movers are able to provide the highest level of services to their customers.



About MoveEast.com

MoveEast.com is a mid-sized privately owned long distance moving company with operations and storage facilities in New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles. They also offer moving services to New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



