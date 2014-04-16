Movement Toward Improving Overall Well-Being Through Prayer Prompts Website Launch

Sacramento, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- As a result of waning confidence in modern medicine, recent reports indicate the American public is reverting to long established forms of alternative treatment. This branch of healing covers a diverse range of remedies; by definition, any form of treatment not accepted by the medical profession falls into this category. Though numbers vary by source, an estimated 70 percent of those involved in this movement designate prayer as their first line of defense.



This is certainly not a new revelation to Rhonda Jones, creator of The Christian Meditator website, who confirms she is well aware of the impact meditation and prayer have on overall well-being. Through her Christian meditation courses online, she has helped countless believers find a higher state of peace of mind by drawing closer to God. In her quest to further educate Christians on the interdependent nature of physical, mental and spiritual health, Jones has launched her latest website, Holy and Healthy Living.



Said Jones, "My new website addresses mental, emotional, physical and spiritual health. Each of these aspects is intertwined with the others, and when one falters, the rest tend to follow suit; likewise, nurturing one of these areas promotes an all-around improvement. The medical field has long known the correlation between declining health and depression, as well as mental illness leading to deteriorating physical condition."



Jones is far from alone in her beliefs, accompanied in part by the 85 percent of adults with chronic illnesses who state they cope with their conditions, whether through healing or solace in acceptance, through prayer. More definitively, the Bible itself affirms the kinship of these aspects, stating in Proverbs 17:22, "A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones." Further cementing this ideal is 3 John 1:2 where it is written, "Beloved, I pray that all may go well with you and that you may be in good health, as it goes well with your soul."



Additional congruities exist far beyond the confines of Christianity, perhaps the most widely known of which is the ancient art of acupuncture. This entire practice is based on the theory of separate physical and mental components whose conditions rest solely on the balance of a spiritual life force. Slight variations of this logic appear in almost every religion across the world.



On the most basic level, scientific evidence supports the theory of nutrition and sleep affecting mood while emotional stress disturbs sleep patterns and alters eating habits, proving the two aspects do not act independently of each other. Although strictly scientific minds refuse to acknowledge the presence of a purely spiritual component, even the most rigid of nonbelievers are forced to admit there must exist a glue that binds the components together.



Concluded Jones, "My goal is to help others by providing a guide to spiritual balance and well being. This new website offers guidance in developing a closer relationship with God as well as methods for creating inner peace through prayer and contemplating scripture. I will also be holding live online Holy Fit Christian Yoga classes and other events. Healthy recipes, inspirational articles and more will be featured. All these factors come together to promote better overall health."



About Holyandhealthyliving.com

Developed as a Christian guide for health and wellness, this website teaches acheiving overall wellness through eliminating negative thoughts, creating a healthy body, and developing a closer relationship with God.