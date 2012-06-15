Movers in Miami from Popeye's Moving Company Help Customers Donate Unwanted Items to Local Charities

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2012 -- As anyone who has ever moved knows quite well, the entire process can be quite stressful.



From packing up and labeling valuable possessions to deciding which items should be donated to local charities, moving can be time consuming and overwhelming.



The staff at Popeye’s Moving Company understands how difficult it can be to move. Since the day they opened their company for business, the movers in Miami Florida have quickly developed a well-deserved reputation as one of the most trusted names among moving companies in Miami.



From customers who need a few larger items shipped someplace, to people who are relocating to another home and need to hire a moving company Miami based Popeye’s Moving Company’s team of friendly and knowledgeable moving professionals will help their clients through the entire process.



As an added bonus, Popeye’s Moving Company will drive any unwanted items to whichever charities their customers choose. During the moving process, people often decide to leave gently used furniture, appliances and a variety of other things behind. Rather than leave them for the local trash service to pick up, the movers will drive the unwanted goods to the selected local organization at no additional cost. This donation is also tax deductible for the client.



Helping their clients donate these items to charity is all part of the company’s overall commitment to not only its customers, but also the local community. The staff makes a point of giving back through donations of time, energy and money. Popeye’s Moving Company also supports the environment by using only recyclable containers.



An article posted on the company’s website noted that, “Popeye’s Moving Company is dedicated to separating itself from the competition through service delivered with the utmost care.” Adding, that because caring is part of its philosophy, the staff will personalize its services to fit every job because each person’s needs are unique.



The company’s website is also an outstanding resource for people who are contemplating a move. Helpful articles offer tips and advice on everything from how to pack fragile items to a moving checklist that will help people prepare for their upcoming move.



About Popeye’s Moving Company

Popeye’s Moving Company of Florida, Inc. is committed to supplying its customers with the finest, high-quality products and service in the industry. The staff supports these goals with a corporate philosophy of adhering to the highest ethical conduct in all of its business dealings. Their mission is to eliminate the stress and worries often associated with moving by standing behind their price guarantee and treating every move with the same care they would give their own personal property. For more information, please visit http://www.popeyesmovingcompany.com/