Movers Miami Company Popeye's Moving Company of FL Share Their Best Packing Secrets

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- “Summer is America’s most popular moving season—more than half of all household moves are made between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” according to AOL Real Estate. When it comes to moving, there are a number of fine details that need to be taken into consideration.



With over 60,000 families moved, Popeye’s Moving Company of Florida Inc. knows the most important things to remember when moving. They recommend starting to pack at least six weeks before the moving day by making a list of the essential household items.



The movers Miami company suggests purchasing packing supplies from an office supply outlet or a local moving retailer, but there are also many low-cost options, such as getting boxes from grocery stores. Identify which items need specialized packing, for example, extra padding, bigger boxes, and special cardboard, and pack those with care. Packed boxes should weigh less than 50 pounds.



It is important to note that not all items can be packed. Dangerous goods, such as any material that is flammable, corrosive, or explosive, are items that companies can refuse to move. The Fort Lauderdale movers remind customers legal and sentimental documents should be personally moved to avoid damage.



For unwanted items, Popeye’s Moving Company of Florida Inc. suggests selling items online or hosting a garage sale. Items can also be donated to charities, shelters, or support agencies to help those in need, and thrift stores and consignment shops are also great alternatives. Books, magazines, and office supplies can always be given to libraries, schools, and daycare centers, and electronic items are often fixed/recycled and given to families in need.



Moving companies in Miami suggests that everyone should prepare an essentials box, which contains a few important items that a person will need for 24 hours. It should be the last box packed and the first box opened. Items that should be in the box include snacks, pasta, dish soap, toilet paper, garbage bags, beverages, cups/plates, and a small emergency kit.



The movers West Palm Beach company specializes in insured and bonded home and business moves. Popeyes Moving Company of Florida Inc. employs trained movers to help with packing and unpacking services. They can be scheduled at one’s convenience, and are even willing to make stops along the way to pick up items. Presently, Popeye’s Moving Company of Florida, Inc. is offering 20% off moves.



