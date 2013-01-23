Movers-Moving.net Give Consumers Top Five Tips for Home Downsizing

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- The moving specialists of Movers-Moving.net have just released their Top Five Tips When Downsizing a Home. Movers-Moving.net was created by real movers with over 30 years of actual hands-on moving experience to connect consumers with top movers in Miami or anywhere else around the country with the best available services as well as provide them with tips and moving information.



Anyone that has ever moved knows that proper preparation can make the process more streamlined, simple and stress free. As part of their mission to provide consumers with the best movers as well as the best tips, Movers-Moving.net has recently put forward their Top Five Tips for Downsizing a Home. “Regardless of whether a homeowner is in the process of moving or simply needs to downsize because they have too much stuff, these common sense options can help free up much needed space,” said a Movers-Moving.net specialist.



According to the movers Miami finders, yard sales are not only an America tradition, they are practical ways to pass on useful items while reducing the clutter of unused items and making a little extra money. Whether the yard sale is done alone or in conjunction with other neighbors, creating flyers as well as advertising on sites like Craigslist and Facebook are all vital ways to get the word out efficiently.



Homeowners can also sell items to stores that sell used goods as well as via eBay and Craigslist, which are also ideal ways to reduce the number of items that are taking up space in the home. Other great options are to purchase a storage unit to store things that normally aren’t used during different seasons or even donating to charity.



From the best moving companies to the best moving companies in every state and major city in the U.S., Movers-Moving.net has helped thousands of consumers find the right movers to complete successful moves. Since 1978, the expert movers behind the website have provided the tools to help anyone quickly and easily check out a mover and its reputation as well as finding expert tips and advice.



From local moves to international moves, website visitors merely fill out one simple form to receive up to eight moving quotes from capable moving companies close to their locale. Website visitors can obtain moving service estimates, rates and mover reviews by both email and phone in minutes. Readers can also find the top U.S. moving markets as well as detailed information and tips on making a move.



Website visitors can also find car transportation Miami experts as well as car transport experts anywhere in the country. Auto movers receive the auto transport quote requests and consumers receive between four and eight auto transport quotes from top auto movers. For more information, please visit http://www.movers-moving.net/



