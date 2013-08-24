Movers to Watch - Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR), Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA), Express, Inc.(NYSE:EXPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on:Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP), Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR), Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA), Express, Inc.(NYSE:EXPR).



Alerian Mlp(NYSEARCA:AMLP) ended higher +0.34% and complete the day at $17.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 292,859. After opening at $17.53, the stock hit as high as $17.58. However, it traded between $15.43 and $18.36 over the last twelve months.



ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



For How Long AMLP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Nabors Industries Ltd.(NYSE:NBR) closed yesterday at $15.90, a +0.57% increase. Around 2.59 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 3.69 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.69 billion.



Nabors Industries Ltd. (Nabors) is the land drilling contractor and land well-servicing and workover contractors in the United States and Canada. The Company markets approximately 474 land drilling rigs for oils and gas land drilling operations in the United States Lower 48 states, Alaska, Canada and over 20 other countries globally.



Has NBR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Gafisa SA (ADR)(NYSE:GFA) moved +12.50 percent higher at $2.61 and traded between $2.34 and $2.61 after opening the day at $2.34. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.14%, which stands at -5.09% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -43.87%.



Gafisa SA is a Brazil-based company engaged in the homebuilding and real estate operations. The Company is involved in the promotion, administration, purchase, sale and trade of real estate properties



For How Long GFA Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Express, Inc.(NYSE:EXPR) shares fall, losing -1.77 percent to close at $19.44. The stock is up around 28.83% this year and 13.35% for the last 12 months. Around 2.45 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 911,764 shares.



Express, Inc. ( Express) is a specialty apparel and accessory retailer offering both women's and men's merchandise. The Company operates in brick and mortar retail stores and the express.com e-commerce Website.



Will EXPR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/