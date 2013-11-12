Movers to Watch: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Foster Wheeler AG (NASDAQ:FWLT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Foster Wheeler AG (NASDAQ:FWLT)



Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) opened its shares at the price of $56.12 for the day. Its closing price was $57.34 after gaining +1.52% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.42 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 3.36 million shares. The beta of CREE stands at1.20. Cree, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan.



For How Long CREE will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) percentage change plunged -0.04% to close at $46.10 with the total traded volume of 2.41 million shares, and average volume of 2.28 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $33.93 - $46.52, while its day lowest price was $45.67 and it hit its day highest price at $46.49. Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide.



Will MAR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) started its trading session with the price of $332.75 and closed at $337.91 by scoring +0.90%. NFLX’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.40 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 4.64 million shares. The beta of NFLX stands at 0.61. Day range of the stock was $328.62 -$339.50. Netflix, Inc. provides Internet television network service that enables subscribers to stream TV shows and movies directly on TVs, computers, and mobile devices in the United States and internationally.



Will NFLX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Foster Wheeler AG (NASDAQ:FWLT) ended its day with the loss of -1.63% and closed at the price of $30.15 after opening at $30.50. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 2.34 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.03 million shares. Foster Wheeler AG, through its subsidiaries, operates in engineering and construction, as well as power generating equipment businesses worldwide.



Will FWLT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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