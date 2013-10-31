Movers to Watch: DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)



DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE:DCT) opened its shares at the price of $7.85 for the day. Its closing price was $7.86 after losing -0.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 6.57 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.54 million shares. The beta of DCT stands at1.61. DCT Industrial Trust Inc. operates as a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm provides its services to companies.



Will DCT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR)(NYSE:ELN) percentage change plunged -0.87% to close at $15.99 with the total traded volume of 6.46 million shares, and average volume of 6.92 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.37 - $16.33, while its day lowest price was $15.95 and it hit its day highest price at $16.20. Elan Corporation, plc operates as a biotechnology company in the United States, Ireland, and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy ELN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) started its trading session with the price of $15.26 and closed at $15.52 by scoring +1.64%. AEO’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.46 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.91 million shares. The beta of AEO stands at 1.07. Day range of the stock was $15.15 -$15.67. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel and accessories retailer in the United States and Canada.



For How Long AEO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) closed at the price of $3.30 after opening at $3.30. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 6.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 7.17 million shares. Synovus financial corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides integrated financial services.



Can Investors Bet on SNV after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



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