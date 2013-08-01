Movers to Watch - Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Minerco Resources Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE)



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) ended higher +13.85% and complete the day at $2.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 502,874. After opening at $1.96, the stock hit as high as $2.35. However, it traded between $0.57 and $2.35 over the last twelve months.



Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (Destiny) develops and markets services that enable the secure distribution of digital media content over the Internet. Destiny services are based around security, watermarking and playerless streaming media technologies.



For How Long DSNY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Allianz SE (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AZSEY) closed yesterday at $15.53, a +0.19% increase. Around 331,972 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 188,238 shares. The company is now valued at around $70.28 billion.



Allianz SE is a Germany-based financial services provider and the holding company of the Allianz Group. It has two main business operations: Insurance Operations and Asset Management. Within the Insurance Operations include a portfolio of property/casualty and life/health insurance products for both private and corporate customers.



For How Long AZSEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) moved -8.92 percent lower at $0.152 and traded between $0.15 and $0.17 after opening the day at $0.17. Its performance over the last five days remained -19.95%, which stands at -23.95% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -27.57%.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion.



Why Should Investors Buy APDN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Minerco Resources Inc(OTCMKTS:MINE) shares falll, losing -22.22 percent to close at $0.0021. The stock is down around -30% this year and -8.7% for the last 12 months. Around 107.24 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 51.12 million shares.



Minerco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a progress developer, producer and provider of clean, renewable energy solutions in Latin America



Will MINE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/