Movers to Watch - Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI), DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD)



Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (NASDAQ:EXXI) gained volume of 1.48M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.03M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $21.49 - $37.90 and the day range was $25.57 - $26.94, recently. The stock opened the session at $26.94, remained amid the day range of $25.57 - $26.94, and its recent trading price was $25.73. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.73% in its trading session. Energy XXI (Bermuda) Limited (Energy XXI) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in the United States Gulf Coast and the Gulf of Mexico.



Has EXXI Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) traded 1.47M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.83M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $30.10 - $46.89. The stock was a bear and declined -0.31%, while its trading price stayed at $44.32 the market capitalization of the stock remained 30.81B. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive 23.01%. DISH Network Corporation is a pay-television (TV) provider, with approximately 13.967 million customers across the United States as of December 31, 2011.



Has DISH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) volume of the stock was 1.47M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.30M shares. The stock advanced 0.95% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $20.18. The stock traded 1.47M shares and its average volume remained 2.30M shares. Fortinet, Inc. (Fortinet) provides network security solutions. Through the Company’s products and subscription services, Fortinet provides integrated and protection against security threats for enterprises, service providers and governmental entities worldwide.



For How Long FTNT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) traded with volume of 500.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 847,454.00 shares. The stock increased 4.04% and was recently trading at $43.27. The market capitalization of the stock remained 4.60B. The beta of the stock remained 2.07. Sears Holdings Corporation (Holdings) is a retailer with 2,172 full-line and 1,338 specialty retail stores in the United States operating through Kmart Holding Corporation (Kmart) and Sears, Roebuck and Co. (Sears) and 500 full-line and specialty retail stores in Canada operating through Sears Canada Inc.



Why Should Investors Buy SHLD After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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