Movers to Watch - Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)



Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI) gained volume of 3,700.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.31M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.67 - $13.97 and the day range was $6.11 - $6.64, recently. The stock opened the session at $6.16, remained amid the day range of $6.11 - $6.64, and its recent trading price was $6.52. The stock showed a positive performance of 3.66% in its trading session. Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) is a holding company. Gold Fields is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. Gold Fields is a producer of gold and holder of gold reserves in South Africa, Ghana, Australia and Peru. In Peru, Gold Fields also produces copper.



Will GFI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



In the recent trading session, Walter Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WLT) traded 425.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 9.33M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.88 - $41.32. The stock was a bear and dropped -0.15%, while its trading price stayed at $13.40. The market capitalization of the stock remained 838.52 Million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -64.66%. Walter Energy, Inc., is a producer and exporter of metallurgical coals for the global steel industry. The Company also produces thermal coal and industrial coal, anthracite, metallurgical coke, coal bed methane gas (natural gas) and other related products.



Has WLT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ADR) (NYSE:ITUB) volume of the stock was 0.92M shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 12.20M shares. The stock plunged -1.54% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $12.80. The stock traded 0.92M shares and its average volume remained 12.20M shares. Itau Unibanco Holding SA is a Brazil-based holding active in the banking sector. The Company divides its activities into four segments: Commercial Banking; Insurance, Life, Pension Plans and Saving Bonds; Foreign Business; Consumer Credit, and Itau BBA.



For How Long ITUB Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) traded with volume of 6,150.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 5.74M shares. The stock increased 5.92% and was recently trading at $3.76. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.29 billion. The beta of the stock remained 2.32. Hecla Mining Company is engaged in discovering, acquiring, developing, producing, and marketing silver, gold, lead and zinc. The Company operates in two segments: the Greens Creek unit and the Lucky Friday unit. Its wholly-owned subsidiary is Hecla Alaska LLC.



Will HL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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