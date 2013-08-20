Movers to Watch: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:IDRA), YRC Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:YRCW), Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc(NASDAQ:IDIX), DURECT Corporation(NASDAQ:DRRX),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA), YRC Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDIX), DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX),



Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDRA) opened its shares at the price of $1.75 for the day. Its closing price was $1.63 after gaining +8.67% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 237,812.00 shares. The beta of IDRA stands at 2.04.



Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of novel synthetic deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) - and ribonucleic acid (RNA) - based drug candidates.



Will IDRA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



YRC Worldwide, Inc.(NASDAQ:YRCW) percentage change plunged -11.19% to close at $14.45 with the total traded volume of 1.21 million shares, and average volume of 796,077.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $5.20 - $36.99 while its day lowest price was $14.39 and it hit its day highest price at $16.22.



YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America.



Has YRCW Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Idenix Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IDIX) started its trading session with the price of $4.48 and closed at $4.47 by scoring +3.47%. IDIX stocks traded with total volume of 1.21 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 925,945.00 shares. The beta of IDIX stands at 0.71. Day range of the stock was $4.22 -$4.48.



denix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of human viral diseases in the United States and France.



For How Long IDIX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) ended its day with the loss of -4.07% and closed at the price of $1.18 after opening at $1.26. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.20 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 646,556.00 shares.



DURECT Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical systems technologies based on its proprietary drug delivery technology platforms.



Has DRRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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