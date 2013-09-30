Movers to Watch: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.(NASDAQ:EGLE), Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR), Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)



Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) opened its shares at the price of $10.13 for the day. Its closing price was $10.10 after losing -1.17% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.30 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.70 million shares. The beta of KERX stands at3.89. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of renal disease in the United States.



Will KERX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.(NASDAQ:EGLE) percentage change plunged -4.44% to close at $7.75 with the total traded volume of 1.28 million shares, and average volume of 1.44 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.32 - $8.75, while its day lowest price was $7.60 and it hit its day highest price at $8.18. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of various bulk cargoes worldwide.



Why Should Investors Buy EGLE After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR) started its trading session with the price of $4.41 and closed at $4.46by scoring +3.00%. ENTR’s stocks traded with total volume of 1.27 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 691,994.00 shares. The beta of ENTR stands at 2.48. Day range of the stock was $4.34 -$4.59.



Will ENTR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) ended its day with the gain of +2.22% and closed at the price of $3.23 after opening at $3.18. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 1.27 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 2.84 million shares. Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. operates as development-stage specialty pharmaceutical company.



Why Should Investors Buy CPRX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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