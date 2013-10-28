Movers to Watch: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD), Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)



Molycorp Inc (NYSE:MCP) opened its shares at the price of $5.39 for the day. Its closing price was $5.23 after losing -2.79% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.83million shares, while its average trading volume remained 9.27 million shares. The beta of MCP stands at3.49. Molycorp, Inc. produces and sells rare earth and rare metal materials in the United States and internationally.



Has MCP Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) percentage change plunged -0.31% to close at $19.16 with the total traded volume of 5.55 million shares, and average volume of 5.73 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.34 - $29.84, while its day lowest price was $18.90 and it hit its day highest price at $19.28. Peabody Energy Corporation engages in the mining of coal. The company operates through Western U.S. Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Australian Mining.



Has BTU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Banco Bradesco SA (ADR)(NYSE:BBD) started its trading session with the price of $14.86 and closed at $14.76 by scoring -0.20%. BBD’s stocks traded with total volume of 5.53 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.57 million shares. The beta of BBD stands at 1.57. Day range of the stock was $14.68 -$14.88. Banco Bradesco S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products and services to individuals; large, mid-sized, and small companies; and local and international corporations and institutions in Brazil and internationally.



Why Should Investors Buy BBD After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) ended its day with the gain of +0.07% and closed at the price of $14.25 after opening at $14.24. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.48 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 10.37 million shares. Genworth Financial, Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth management, investment, and financial solutions in the United States and internationally.



For How Long GNW’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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