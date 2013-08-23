Movers to Watch - ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWY), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT), iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWY), Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)



ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) increased +0.22% and closed at $45.56 on a traded volume of 1.81million shares, in comparison to 1.60 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over + 51.71%.The company has a total market capitalization of $6.23 Billion. ServiceNow, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based services to automate enterprise information technology (IT) operations. The Company’s service includes a suite of applications built on its platform that automates workflow and integrates related business processes



What was the Moving Force behind NOW On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NOW



BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) gain +1.61% and closed at $35.91 a traded volume of 1.81 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.08 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up +10.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $35.34 and $35.98. BB&T Corporation (BB&T) is a financial holding company. BB&T conducts its business operations primarily through its commercial bank subsidiary, Branch Bank, and other nonbank subsidiaries.



Will BBT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWY) jumped up 0.75% and closed at $54.83. So far in three months, the stock is down -5.27%. The 52-week range for the stock is $54.63and $54.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $54.94. Its introductory price for the day was $54.63, with the overall traded volume of 1.84 million shares. iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI South Korea Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF).



For How Long EWY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS), after opening its shares at the price of $71.95, up +0.75% to close at $72.19 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.79 million shares, in comparison to 3.75 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $46.66 and $72.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $72.45. Its introductory price for the day was $71.95. Michael Kors Holdings Limited is a designer, marketer, distributor and retailer of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel bearing the Michael Kors name and MICHAEL KORS, MICHAEL MICHAEL KORS, KORS MICHAEL KORS and various other related logos.



For How Long KORS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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