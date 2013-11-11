Movers to Watch: Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS), Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP), Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI), Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE)



Staples, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLS) opened its shares at the price of $15.54 for the day. Its closing price was $15.73 after gaining +1.45% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.09 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 6.56 million shares. The beta of SPLS stands at1.26. Staples, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an office products company. It operates in three segments: North American Stores & Online, North American Commercial, and International Operations.



For How Long SPLS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Hipcricket Inc (OTCBB:HIPP) percentage change plunged -6.06% to close at $0.620 with the total traded volume of 1.15 million shares, and average volume of 381,424.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.26 - $0.90, while its day lowest price was $0.57 and it hit its day highest price at $0.66. Hipcricket, Inc. provides mobile marketing and advertising technology and services that enable brands, advertising agencies, media companies, and enterprise customers to seamlessly drive sales, engagement, and loyalty.



Will HIPP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) started its trading session with the price of $16.83 and closed at $17.07 by scoring +1.39%. ATVI’s stocks traded with total volume of 6.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 8.94 million shares. The beta of ATVI stands at 0.55. Day range of the stock was $16.76 -$17.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. publishes online, personal computer (PC), console, handheld, and mobile interactive entertainment products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and Distribution.



Will ATVI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Minerco Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE) ended its day with the gain of +9.38% and closed at the price of $0.0035. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume 92.40 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 26.89 million shares. Minerco Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the development, production, and provision of clean, renewable energy solutions in Central America. It owns 100% interests in the 6 mega-watts per hour Chiligatoro hydro-electric project located in Intibuca, Honduras.



Why Should Investors Buy MINE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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