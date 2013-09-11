Movers to Watch: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF).



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) remained a bull for the day as it reported the upward momentum of 1.57%. The stock closed at $51.84 after gaining total volume of 38.201 shares. Its opening price was $51.30 So far, the company’s stock is up 31.87% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 40.75%.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: DWAHY) reported the gain of 2.74% and closed at $ 190.22 with the total traded volume of 2.279 shares. The stock's opening price was $ 188.20. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 12.23 billion.



The 52-week price range of the stock remained $139.79 - $230.48, while during last trade its worst hit was $188.20 and it gained its best price of $190.22. Turning to the company's last 5-day performance, it showed uptrend with an upsurge of 6.13%.



Will DWAHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and construction of prefabricated houses and structures in Japan.



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) ended its day with the rise of 1.94%. It was closed at the price of $7.26 after making its opening at $7.17. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 256.209 shares, as compared to its average volume of 85.864 shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $7.16, while it scored its top level for the day at $7.27. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.92 points.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services; and electronic infrastructure and market information.



PETROMINERALES LTD (OTCMKTS: PMGLF) reported the gain of 3.07%, to close at $6.62 with the overall traded volume of 55.646 shares.



So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 11.37%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.90 and $10.26 and during the previous trading session the stock was found to mark $6.62 as its peak price. It kicked off the trading day with $6.51.



Will PMGLF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Petrominerales Ltd., an oil and gas company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil.



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