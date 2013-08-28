Movers to Watch - USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: USG Corporation (NYSE:USG), Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA), Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH)



USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) opened the session at $23.19, remained amid the day range of $22.64 - $23.19, and closed the session at $23.06. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.83% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 2.02 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.72 million shares. USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials worldwide. The company operates in three reportable segments: North American Gypsum, Worldwide Ceilings, and Building Products Distribution.



Has USG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) traded with volume of 2.02 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.22 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $27.72 - $23.49. The stock showed a negative movement of -3.90% and closed its session at $40.86. The market capitalization of the stock remained 7.56 billion. Comerica Incorporated (Comerica) is a financial services company. The Company has three business segments: the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica operates in three primary geographic markets: Texas, California and Michigan.



Has CMA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) exchanged 2.03 million shares. The stock dropped -5.20% and closed the session at $49.73. The beta of the stock remained 1.08. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 1.70 billion. Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index).



Why Should Investors Buy GDXJ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) gained volume of 2.01million shares, while the average volume remained 1.16 million shares. The stock advanced +0.65% and finished the session Tuesday at $23.10. The EPS of the stock remained 0.76. The one month of the stock was -13.39% and three month trend remained negative -17.14%. Senior Housing Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), primarily invests in senior housing properties in the United States. The trust invests in hospitals, nursing homes, senior apartments, independent living properties, and assisted living properties.



Why Should Investors Buy SNH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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