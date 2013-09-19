Movers to Watch - Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT), Endo Health Solutions Inc(NASDAQ:ENDP) , SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC), PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT), Endo Health Solutions Inc(NASDAQ:ENDP) , SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC), PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW)



Westport Innovations Inc. (USA)(NASDAQ:WPRT) decreased -1.79% and closed at $27.97 on a traded volume of 1.13 million shares, in comparison to 545,400.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 7.91%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion. Westport Innovations Inc. provides low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. Its technology and products enable light, medium, heavy-duty, and high horsepower petroleum-based fuel engines to use primarily natural gas and alternative fuels.



Has WPRT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Endo Health Solutions Inc(NASDAQ:ENDP) soared 0.61% and closed at $44.36 on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 14.27%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $43.69 and $44.36. Endo Health Solutions Inc. provides specialty healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company?s Endo Pharmaceuticals segment offers branded prescription products, including Lidoderm, Opana ER, Percocet, Voltaren Gel, Frova, Supprelin LA, Vantas, Valstar, and Fortesta Gel for pain, urology, endocrinology, and oncology.



For How Long ENDP will Fight for Profitability ? Read This Trend Analysis report



SEI Investments Company(NASDAQ:SEIC) dropped down -0.07% and closed at $30.66. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.76%. The 52-week range for the stock is $30.57 and $30.83 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.83. Its introductory price for the day was $30.72, with the overall traded volume of 1.12 million shares. SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides wealth management and investment advisory services to its clients through its subsidiaries.



Why Should Investors Buy SEIC After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PacWest Bancorp(NASDAQ:PACW) after opening its shares at the price of $33.49, jumped up 0.57% to close at $33.73 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.12 million shares, in comparison to 366,502.00 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $21.50 and $36.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $33.24. Its introductory price for the day was $33.49. PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small to medium sized businesses, and the owners and employees of those businesses primarily in Southern California. It accepts demand, money market, and time deposits.



Will PACW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/