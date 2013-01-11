Movers4Less, Serving Contra Costa and Alameda Counties, Adds Two Experienced East Bay Movers to the Team

Walnut Creek, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- As a tribute to the success that can be had by putting customers first and combining low costs with high quality services, Movers4Less is once again expanding by adding two new experienced local residents to its team. Mark and Steve will both serve as area representatives and cost estimators.



The one thing that is critical for moving company salesperson and cost estimator is experience. With experience comes the ability to accurately price each move upfront so that there are no surprises that arise with a move. This ability requires that the cost estimator not only be able to examine the amount of time and man hours involved in a move, but also to examine every aspect of the move with an the experienced eye, identifying challenges and proactively assisting each customer with advice on how to make their move quicker, easier, and less expensive.



Mark and Steve both have over 20 years in the moving business and over these years have developed excellent reputations consistent with the high level of service that Movers4Less is known to deliver. In addition to this they each come with individual histories of successful moves, including ones under some of the most challenging circumstances any mover encounters.



Movers4Less welcomes both to their East Bay team with the knowledge that they will add to the moving company's leadership in the industry. Movers4Less is known for its affordability and has a long standing tradition of working diligently to save each customer time and money. This is a stark contradiction to the common experience many have with self serving costly bait and switch tactics used by fly by night moving companies found throughout the Contra Costa and Alameda counties.



About Mover4Less

Movers4Less offers moving and storage services and has a service area covering both Contra Costa County and Alameda County. The business has been owned and operated for the past 20 years by a local family and has deep roots within the community, giving customers an assurance to satisfaction that only a local company with a long standing reputation can provide.



