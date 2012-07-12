Movie Marts Save With TelcoDepot's VoIP Offer

Bay Shore, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Top business VoIP solution provider TelcoDepot.com has launched a new special discount VoIP offer for movie marts which will help them acquire the core telecommunications facilities they need together with hosted VoIP plans, intercom systems, real-time conferencing, key telephone systems, access control systems, video surveillance & security units and more, in a stress and hassle-free way, while also providing quality technical support and administration options to ease the process of upgrading to VoIP-based communications. TelcoDepot.com is a provider of business phone system equipment and services covering VoIP phones, VoIP service, hosted PBX service, PBX phone system equipment, telephone system accessories and more, including VoIP phone system support. Shop for leading phone system equipment from brands like Aastra, Allworx, Grandstream, NEC phone system products, TalkSwitch, Xblue and Yealink at affordable prices with great support options.



TelcoDepot.com is now providing a special discount telecom offer for movie marts which covers VoIP phone systems and VoIP service, Intercom systems, Real-time Conferencing (audio & video), key telephone systems, access control, video surveillance, public address systems, various equipment cabling and networking solutions, and more. TelcoDepot.com is now offering corporate discounts on bulk purchases of communications equipment for movie marts. Special support and a host of other incentives may also be offered to participating movie marts.



"Movie marts, like most small businesses, have significant communication needs which require standard telecom equipment for incoming and outgoing communications. TelcoDepot.com is a leading provider of phone systems and hosted VoIP Internet services for its clients in various industries, and we have the expertise required to help movie marts make the right decision when it comes to selecting ideal communications components for their daily operations," says Yaron Ram, a TelcoDepot.com principal.



To learn more about the TelcoDepot.com optimized phone system and VoIP service offer for movie marts, including details on availability, pricing, discounts, systems and more, please call TelcoDepot.com support lines on 1-800-390-1200 or send an email to info@telcodepot.com.



About Telco Depot

Telco Depot is a leading supplier of quality business telephone systems, business VoIP service, VoIP phones, phone headset equipment, video surveillance systems, voice & data cabling solutions, conference phone solutions and Microsoft Response Point Systems. The company’s top priority is to help its clients make informed decisions based on their specific small business phone system needs by providing experience and expertise and guiding them in selecting the best phone systems for their businesses. Telco Depot ensures that their phone systems are fully scalable, affordable priced, and provide the highest value for their clients.