Movie Recommendation Generators Make Choosing a Film a Breeze

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- With so many film streaming services on offer available to use on everything from Xboxes to iPads, we can sometimes suffer from what feels like too much choice. It can take longer to decide what to watch than it actually takes to watch it – but there's nothing more frustrating than trying to force yourself through a movie you aren't really enjoying, knowing you're wasting precious relaxation time.



The film industry is one of the biggest of its kind, generating billions of dollars each year through ticket sales, physical media sales, and more recently online streaming sales. Hundreds of films are released each month all over the world, from high-budget action blockbusters to indie films made on a shoestring budget. On top of this, the internet has unearthed plenty of rare gems – films previously unreleased on DVD can now be found online at the click of a button. For the consumer, all of this selection can be daunting and a bit of a challenge to navigate at times - particularly if you want to watch something off the beaten track.



Fortunately, there are plenty of services that set out to remedy that, no matter where your tastes lie. Reliable film recommendation generators exist that aim to ensure you end up watching something you enjoy. Netflix, for example, has an in-built recommendation generator that selects films you're likely to enjoy based on your past viewing history. If you don't have a subscription with them, there are plenty of alternatives; http://www.jinni.com/ for example is a site that selects recommendations for you based on specifications you choose such as mood and tone, release year and the country in which it was made. If you feel like leaving it more up to chance, Which Movie To Watch selects a film completely at random from it's carefully curated database. Another option is http://www.criticker.com/, a whole community based around movies and film recommendations.



On top of this sites such as IMDB, Metacritic and Rottentomatoes give you quick and easy access to film reviews and number ratings from both critics and casual users alike, meaning you can get a rough idea of the quality of a film before you decide to dive in. When it comes to navigating the sometimes daunting world of film, we've never really had it easier - maybe all that choice isn't such a bad thing after all.



About Which Movie To Watch

Which Movie To Watch is a random film recommendation generator that puts an emphasis on rare or lesser known films.



