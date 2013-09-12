Tampa Theater Recognizes Blogger Brian Kramer with Link to His Latest Article on Their Website

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The Tampa Theater recently added blogger Brian Kramer’s article, “Who Takes A Road Trip 550 Miles To See A Movie? This Guy” to their website. The article is one of many that Kramer has penned to give readers of his blog a glimpse at the special places across America that they should visit at some point in their lives. The Tampa Theater was recently named the number three theater in the world by the MPAA and staff at the theater were pleased to be recognized on Kramer’s blog and were happy to add the article to their website. For Kramer, who just started blogging in April 2013, the recognition was an affirmation that his posting are being seen and are respected.



“Who Takes A Road Trip 550 Miles To See A Movie? This Guy” details Kramer’s own 550 mile trip across Florida to visit the historic Tampa Theater. In the article, Kramer gives readers a brief history of the theater, how and why it was built and the many special performances held there over the years. Kramer describes in detail the architecture of the theater and the special features of the theater,. Including the Wurlitzer pipe organ that has entertained audiences since 1926. Kramer then gives his readers advice on what to do when they arrive at the theater and those special things to look for during their visit. As someone who has a special appreciation of venues like the Tampa Theater, Kramer is able to point out aspects of this venue that others might not notice.



The article first appeared on Kramer’s blog “What’s Up, Brian?” The blog features articles and information about film, music, food and cheap local places to eat. Each section of the blog features articles that describe different places Kramer has experienced. The blog is Kramer’s way of sharing his experience, knowledge and observations about many of the out-of-the-way places that most people would never experience.



Kramer started the blog after constantly hearing from friends and family, “What’s up Brian?” Those around him knew that he was constantly going new places and trying new things and they understood that he was the source of information on just about anything do with food, music, film and other leisure activities. In addition to being featured on the Tampa Theater website, Kramer was also featured at Fort Lauderdale’s oldest movie theater, the Classic Gateway Theater and at the Palm Beach Swedefest film festival.



To learn more visit Kramer’s blog at http://whatsupbrian.com/about-brian/ or contact Brian Kramer directly at 561.336.1077. Kramer also has a presence on various social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



About What Up Brian

What Up Brian (http://whatsupbrian.com) is a blog about film, food, cheap eats, cool things.places to go and todo and about music. It has been retweeted by Andrew Zimmern of the travel channel.