Movie Theatres Market 2020 Precise Outlook - AMC/Carmike, Regal Entertainment, Cinemark

The Movie Theatres Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The 96 pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Movie Theatres Market: AMC/Carmike, Regal Entertainment, Cinemark and others.



Industry News and Updates:



AMC Gets Court Permission to Take Over 10 Theaters



Aug 28, 2020: A court allowed AMC Theatres on Friday to reacquire 10 theaters it had divested as part of the Carmike Cinemas merger, after the new operator was forced to liquidate due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Randolph D. Moss granted the theater chain's unopposed motion one day after it was filed.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has caused extreme economic hardship in the movie theater industry, and the proposed amendments are necessary to ameliorate additional harm to the industry," Moss wrote. Three years ago, AMC agreed to divest 15 theaters in nine states in order to win Department of Justice approval for the merger, which made it the largest chain in North America. AMC and Carmike were the two major competitors in those 15 markets, and the DOJ feared that without a divestiture, AMC would hold a monopoly that would harm consumers.



Cinemark movie theaters prepare to reopen with tight health and safety measures amid COVID-19 crisis



October 8, 2020: Cinemark Holdings, Inc., a movie theatre company, is preparing to reopen movie theatres in North Carolina on Friday. The decision comes after North Carolina entered Phase 3 of easing COVID-19 restrictions. It allows movie theatres across the state to reopen with reduced capacity and other restrictions.

Cinemark has already reopened about 75-percent of its locations in the U.S. About 97-percent of people surveyed expressed satisfaction with the theater protecting their health and safety. Cinemark is using cleaning and disinfecting products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19 throughout the theatre. All Cinemark employees are trained in enhanced cleaning, sanitizing & safety measures.



Regal shuttered 500 theaters two weeks ago, now it's opening up 11 in New York



Wed, Oct 21 2020: Two weeks after Cineworld closed more than 500 Regal Cinemas in the U.S., the second-largest movie theater chain is reopening 11 locations in New York state. The move comes days after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that movie theaters outside of New York City would be permitted to reopen at a limited capacity. Regal theaters in other U.S. markets will remain closed due to the lack of new movie releases, however.



Earlier this month, Mooky Greidinger, the CEO of Cineworld, told CNBC that closing locations in the U.S. and the U.K. was a way to stem the "bleeding." He said his business lost less money by not operating. Representatives for Cineworld did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. Cineworld's decision to reopen its New York locations showcases the importance of this market to the movie theater industry. While the market accounts for only around 6% of total ticket sales, movies that perform well in the state can generate buzz and help sell tickets in other parts of the country.



Executive Summary:



A movie theatre is a place which comprises an auditorium for watching movies. In movie theatres, film is projected with a movie projector on a large projection screen at the front of the auditorium while the songs, dialogue and music are played though a number of speakers. A wide variety of movies are shown at theatres ranging from blockbuster, animated films, and documentaries. Movie theatres are broadly categorized into four types namely Multiplexes and megaplexes, IMAX, Independent and Second Run and Drive In. A place at a movie theatre where tickets are bought or reserved is known as box office.



The global movie theatre market has grown at a rapid pace in the past few years with the high growth of the global box office market. The global box office market increased at a notable CAGR over span of five years, i.e. 2013-2017 and predictions are that the market would follow the same trend over the forecasted period as well i.e. 2018-2022.



Growth in the market are primarily driven by factors such as: digitization in the media and entertainment space, innovation in the film industry, rising number of frequent moviegoers, investment in new theatre technology and rising consumer spending on box office etc. The research study evaluates the overall size of the market, by making use of a bottom-up approach, wherein data for different industry verticals, and end-user industries and its applications across various product types have been recorded and predicted during the forecast period. These segments and sub-segments have been documented from the industry specialists and professionals, as well as company representatives, and are outwardly validated by analyzing previous years' data of these segments and sub-segments for getting an accurate and complete market size.



Following are major Table of Content of Movie Theatres Industry:



- Movie Theatres Market Sales Overview.

- Movie TheatresMarket Sales Competition by Manufacturers.

- Movie Theatres Market Sales Analysis by Region.

- Movie Theatres Market Sales Analysis by Type.

- Movie Theatres Market Analysis by Application.

- Movie TheatresMarket -Manufacturers Analysis.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis help clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



