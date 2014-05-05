New Publishing research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Global Movies & Entertainment industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global movies & entertainment market.
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global movies & entertainment market.
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key movies & entertainment market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations by understanding the future growth prospects of the global movies & entertainment market with five year forecasts.
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Report Highlights
The global movies & entertainment market had total revenues of $88,849.5m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% between 2009 and 2013.
The box office segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $36,410.0m, equivalent to 41% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $96,612.7m by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global movies & entertainment market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global movies & entertainment market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global movies & entertainment market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global movies & entertainment market?
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