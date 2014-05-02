New Publishing market report from MarketLine: "Movies & Entertainment in China"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Movies & Entertainment in China industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the China movies & entertainment market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The movies & entertainment market consists of both producers and distributors of entertainment formats, such as movies and music.<\li> - The Chinese movies & entertainment market had total revenues of $3,580.5m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - The box office segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $3,367.8m, equivalent to 94.1% of the market's overall value.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 17.2% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $7,903.5m by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the movies & entertainment market in China
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the movies & entertainment market in China
Leading company profiles reveal details of key movies & entertainment market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the China movies & entertainment market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the China economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the China movies & entertainment market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the China movies & entertainment market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the China movies & entertainment market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up China's movies & entertainment market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: China Film Group Corporation, Sony Corporation, The Walt Disney Company
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