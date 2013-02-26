Movies Use of Tobacco Gets Thumbs Down, South Beach Smoke Get Thumbs Up

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2013 -- Awareness is being raised on how tobacco tobacco us in movies influences youth. A recent Dartmouth College study has found that 44 percent of adolescents who try smoking in the US do so because of exposure to tobacco use throughout movies. Before even purchasing a traditional cigarette, South Beach Smoke wants to encourage people to opt for the better smoking alternative with an electronic cigarette.



The pipe-smoking character from The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey has earned a thumbs-down rating from a group in California who monitors tobacco use in movies. However, a thumbs-up was awarded to Jennifer Lawrence and Colin Farrell for their smokeless appearances in multiple 2012 films.



A South Beach Smoke South Beach Smoke e-Cig contains no tobacco, smoke, tar or carcinogens -- the most detrimental components of standard cigarettes. This means, not only can smokers enjoy the experience they crave but they can do so without the life threatening side effects. Electronic cigarettes, or e-Cigs as they are popularly known, are a high-tech, non-flammable solution for obtaining nicotine without exposure to tobacco. Smokers enjoy a dose of vaporized liquid nicotine solution and exhale water vapor that resembles a puff of smoke, providing a physical sensation and flavor akin to inhaled tobacco smoke.



"It's important for the movie industry to keep in mind the heavy influence they have on adolescents. If movies must have tobacco use, they could at least use an e-Cig to show that a smokeless cigarette is a better altnernative than a traditional cigarette which contains all the harmful chemcials," said a representative from South Beach Smoke.



E-Cigs have established quite the growing trend among Hollywood Stars as more and more celebrities make the switch to wean off the offensive smoking habit and instead, take the appropriate steps toward a healthier lifestyle. South Beach Smoke's growing celebrity fan list includes Mel Gibson, Katherine Heigl, Jeremy Piven, Uma Thurman, Jenny McCarthy, Herry Ferrara, J Woww, Karina Smirnoff, and many others. South Beach Smoke would love to be able to include The Hobbit’s characters and also wants to applaud Jennifer Lawrence and Colin Farrell on their smokeless scenes and hopes to continue to see more actors following in their footsteps.



In 2011, the e-Cig starter kits e-Cig starter kits were included in the official MTV Movie Awards Gift Bags, which were presented to the nominated and attending celebrities. South Beach Smoke has also been featured in the New York Post, Star Magazine, and OK! Magazine. South Beach Smoke appears to be the e-cigarette of choice for the Hollywood elite in a growing trend of healthier, smoke-free Hollywood.



