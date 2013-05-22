Hickory, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2013 -- UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, an industry leader in moving and portable storage is expanding their national footprint by opening a new office in Hickory, NC. The newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location will help meet the growing demand for relocation and storage in Hickory and the surrounding counties.



UNITS Moving and Portable Storage of Hickory is located at 509 11th Street NW in Hickory, NC. It officially opens for business on June 1, 2013 and is ready to assist families and businesses throughout Hickory and the surrounding areas with their moving and storage needs. The Hickory UNITS business is owned by Peter Ballhaussen. He currently owns and operates Viewmont Self Storage in Hickory, which has been serving self storage customers since the mid-1970s. Peter has lived in the area since 1985 and understands what it takes to provide outstanding customer service. Bob McCormack, also a long time Hickory resident, will be responsible for day-to-day management of the new operation. He is looking forward to being able to provide customers with a complete menu of moving and portable storage services.



Founded in 2003 by Michael McAlhany, UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, a technology-leading, affordable and convenient portable storage company, provides a hassle-free solution to the moving process by offering door-to-door portable storage - saving customers both time and money. UNITS has raised the bar in portable storage quality, customer care and innovation while offering specifically designed containers that are water, mold and UV resistant. The company continues to grow aggressively and now has more than 40 locations operating throughout the nation. For more information, please visit www.unitsstorage.com.



For more information on the newest UNITS Moving and Portable Storage location and their grand opening, or to set up an interview with a moving and storage expert, please contact the UNITS office in Hickory at 828-493-7613.



About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage is continuing to grow its footprint nationwide currently servicing over 100 cities throughout the US. If you are a business entrepreneur wanting to explore the lucrative opportunities of becoming a Franchise Owner of UNITS Moving and Portable Storage, with an exclusive territory visit unitsstorage.com. We have a limited number of exclusive territories remaining. For immediate assistance in reserving your territory email info@unitsfranchise.com or call 1-866-569-UNIT today.