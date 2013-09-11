Moving Company Provides Assistance to Residential and Commercial Movers

Perth Amboy, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- American Movers, a professional movers company established in 1916, offers all sorts of moving services meant to aid New York and New Jersey residents to settle into new environments. It has earned a good reputation for being among the best moving companies in the area and its dynamic team of movers consists of highly-skilled and reliable individuals. With them, customers will save time and money.



Full-Service Moving

American Movers provides all sorts of moving services including moving to different apartments, houses, estates, and offices. Compared to similar groups, it stands out as it does work faster but never recklessly. Other than that, it also recognizes the inherent risks of moving such as road accidents, ill weather conditions, and human error. To assure its customers that it has their backs, it covers interstate and international moving insurance. The company knows that despite the training and professionalism of its employed movers, unfortunate circumstances happen.



Storage Packages

American Movers makes various types of storage spaces - from mobile, in-transit, and document storage to long-term and short-term storages - available. All its units are secure and serve as cost-effective and convenient solutions for all kinds of move. Over the years, these will be kept conditioned and the experts at the company will ensure that no insect infestations, molds, mildews, and other storage problems will set in.



The Extra

Aside from the common house moving, American Movers extends its offers to accommodate those in need of help with antique moving, fine art moving, junk removal, piano moving, pool table moving, and packing and unpacking. As they are familiar with the difficulties in moving, they know that some possessions must be handled in specific ways to preserve their values.



For more info on American Movers, one of the best moving companies, NYC residents may call 212 929 6300 and those in New Jersey, 732 870 2300. Also, visit www.americanmoversinc.com.