Moving from SF to NYC, Fret Not for Experts at CA NY Express Are Here

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- CA NY Express Long Distance Movers are the leading cross country movers who make moving from SF to NYC absolutely stress-free. There are so many movers out there who use subcontractors at different stages of the moving process. However, here at CA NY express cross country movers, there are no subcontractors whatsoever. All the tasks are handled by the professional movers from start to finish. Move to California from New York with a personal haul at the doorstep; where the packing and unpacking is done by the professionals themselves.



"Moved from NYC to SF. I highly recommend Move Ease – they came to our apartment in NYC, gave us a very accurate quote based on the furniture and other items we had. The packers arrived on time, packed everything very efficiently and we received the items at a specified date in California. Nothing was lost or damaged! Absolutely outstanding". This is what Udayan Mittal, a happy customer had to say about the professionals at Move East.



To know more visit https://www.moveeast.com/san-francisco-movers/



CA NY Express Cross Country Movers San Francisco to New York

Move East are the cross country movers who make moving from SF to NYC the most convenient and affordable. They are known for their great customer service, friendly staff and competitive rates.



Address: 2000 McKinnon Ave. San Francisco CA 94124

Phone: 888-680-7200

Email: CS@Moveeast.com

Website: https://www.moveeast.com