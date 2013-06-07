Mowaa Creates Perfect Fitness Wear in the US

Plantation, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- Mowaa, a leading Brazilian fitness wear manufacturer in the United States, introduces a new selection of products that promise to deliver perfection and complement the art of Zumba.



The site is currently filled with numerous selections in gym wear, yoga wear, and dance wear. These items include pants, jumpsuits, body suits, tank tops, bra tops, sleeve warmers, bra, and Capri. Designed to fit and please the eyes, these items have become internationally-recognized bestsellers in the industry of workout wear.



For years, Mowaa has specialized in manufacturing and marketing workout wear for countless patrons all over the world, especially in America and Brazil. This company is very popular and well-known with women who love to work out and stay fit, especially through Latin dances and exercises at the gym.



Mowaa’s products are uniquely made with breakthrough fabrics, such as Supplex nylon. Unlike ordinary fabric, Supplex offers strength and durability especially designed for heavy or light exercise routines, and dances at the studio.



Mowaa maintains the philosophy that Zumba (a Brazilian dance) has to be danced and exercised only with the proper Zumba clothes. Thus, their dancewear are windproof and breathable, especially designed and trimmed to make Zumba more enjoying and comfortable.



Mowaa is considered an advocate of fitness, not just because of it manufactures and develops fitness-oriented clothing and apparel. In the site, health tips and weight loss tips are also published.



'Mowaa’s owner and president, Monica d’ Almeida, has expanded the company from Brazil during the late nineties. As of now, there are several Mowaa branches across the states, and have been leading in fitness wear and fashion. This success can be accounted from the creativity and quality unque to Mowaa fitness wear.



