Mowaa Fitness Wear Starts Promo for Bestselling Products

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- Mowaa Fitness Wear calls all fitness buffs, sports enthusiasts and gym addicts to visit its website to check its incredible deals. The brand recently put 25 bestselling products into sale with discounts amounting from 10% to as much as 50%. Bras, tops, capris, jumpsuits, shorts and a lot more are sold at even lower prices, so customers are invited to check its online shopping page before stocks run out.



Aside from the current discounted products, Mowaa Fitness Wear also offers 15% discounts to all gym instructors while an additional 5% will be given to those who will like the brand’s page on Facebook. Also, for all single orders that will reach $120, free shipping will be provided.



Mowaa is a popular brand of dance wear and gym wear because of its unique fabric that is considered in the industry as the most advanced. Called Supplex, a DuPont registered trademark material made of cutting-edge nylon, the fabric is very soft with enhanced flexibility and durability. It promises improved comfort and increased lifespan.



Supplex works as a second skin for the wearer, which is very important for working out and dancing. In every movement, the wearer flexes and follows the natural curves of the body. It is also very breathable but still incredibly absorbent. The lightweight material is resistant to stains and fading, and dries fast even without using a dryer.



Mowaa Fitness Wear sells dance wears, gym wears and yoga wears all at very affordable prices. Because the brand is an authentic Brazilian brand, consumers can expect the best quality and most advanced technology, like what Brazilian fashion is known for in the world.



For all fitness wear enthusiasts, you can visit the brand’s website at http://www.mowaafitnesswear.com and check out all the specials and promos. Online shopping is also easier with its very simple shopping page.