Mowaa Offers Free Shipping on Dancewear Items

Mowaa, an emerging brand in fitness, dance and workout wear, has decided to waive shipping fees to further entice customers to try their dance apparels including tank tops, Capri jumpsuit, bodysuits, bra top, fold over pants and many more. The free shipping services, however, is not valid for international orders.



The entire line of Mowaa dance wear is designed with stylish and high-quality details to meet the most rigorous activities. All dance and fitness wear from this brand is composed of Supplex DuPont Nylon that offers the latest in fabric technology, which helps in achieving superior performance.



Mowaa is committed to design, produce and sell the perfect fitness and dance wear. It follows Brazilian principles of Fashion as a global leader when it comes to style, technology and innovation. The result is a modern design that still follows fashion trends. Mowaa believes that dancers can only achieve their full potential and reach their goals when their attention is focused on the moves and not with the way they look or they are distracted because of uncomfortable dancewear.



Mowaa has been in the business of providing dance wear for more than a decade now and has been regarded with original creations that are not only fashionable but also durable and functional.



In 1990s, the owner and president of Mowaa Monica d’Almeda transferred to the United States with the goal of expanding the brand. Since then, Mowaa has gained ground as one of the major players in fitness and dance wear in the US. Today, Mowaa designs and modern cuts and styles perfectly follow the curvy bodies of women who want to be healthy and fit.



For more information, please visit the website at www.mowaafitnesswear.com



About Mowaa Fitness

Mowaa Fitness Wear was created from pure inspiration and passion to design, manufacture and distribute, the perfect fitness wear / workout clothing.



Born in the seventies in the city of Cabo Frio, located in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, considered worldwide by fitness wear designers and sports enthusiast as the center of beach ad fitness wear fashion of South America.



Company contact email: info@mowaafitnesswear.com