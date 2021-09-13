Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2021 -- Certain directors of Moxian, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Moxian, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Hong Kong based Moxian, Inc. operates a social network platform that integrates social media and business into a single platform in China. On July 26, 2021, Wolf Pack Research published a short-seller report on Moxian, Inc.. In the report, Wolf Pack alleged that "MOXC's main operating subsidiary in China, Moxian (Shenzhen), and its purported VIE, [variable interest entity, a structure commonly used by China-based, U.S.-listed companies] Moyi Shenzhen, do not even have the licenses required to operate an online advertising business in China: MOXC claims that Moxian Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. ('Moxian Shenzhen') is its main operating entity in China, selling online advertising services in China to foreign companies through its purported VIE, Shenzhen Moyi Technologies Co. Ltd. ('Moyi Shenzhen')."



