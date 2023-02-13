Moxibustion Instrument Market Potential and Niche Segments, Geographical Regions and Trends to 2023-2030

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2023 -- Overview:



Moxibustion is a traditional Chinese medicinal treatment that promotes healing by burning the herb moxa. It, like acupuncture, is designed to promote the flow of qi, or life energy. Moxa is commonly made from the dried leafy material of Chinese mugwort (Artemesia argyi or A. vlugaris), although it can also be made from other sources.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Moxibustion Instrument Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



In the future period, the increased prevalence of arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, holistic pregnancy, and other pain promotes market expansion.



Moxibustion can be quite beneficial to patients with a chilly constitution. Many chronic illnesses, including those manifesting as heat disorders, might have a persistent cold as the underlying condition. A cold constitution can be caused or exacerbated by overcooling of the physiological systems. Because of technology improvements, our bodies are being exposed to cold considerably faster than in the past. Individuals with cold constitutions have established a culture around refrigeration, air conditioning, icy drinks, and even ice cream. Several pharmacological therapies, including over-the-counter pain medications, are also known to reduce body temperature. Excessive fruit and vegetable consumption, as well as ongoing mental and emotional stress, can also contribute to cold constitutions.



Restraints:



However, one of the primary disadvantages of moxibustion is that the burnt Moxa remains on the skin. As a result, the skin may occasionally itch. Indirect moxibustion is superior than direct moxibustion because it puts some distance between the skin and the burning Moxa. Moxibustion complications include nausea and vomiting, sore throat or coughing due to smoke, black spots on the skin, foetal discomfort, and premature delivery.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Moxibustion Instrument Market segmented based on Device Type, By Therapy, Application, End-User and Region



By Device Type:



- Open Flame,

- No Open Flame system



By Therapy:



- Direct Moxibustion,

- Indirect moxibustion



By Application



- Arthritis

- Irritable Bowel Syndrome

- Holistic Pregnancy

- Cold and Flu strains

- Back pain

- Migraine

- Muscle stiffness

- Menstrual cramps

- Ulcers

- Others



By End-User



- Home Use

- Therapy centers

- Health center

- Spa

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The moxibustion instrument market has a moderately competitive presence of both domestic and international players. Some of the main companies that are contributing to the market's growth



- JXLYT

- Qi Ai Town

- Leawell

- LV YING JI TUAN

- New-Design Biotechnology

- SHANG HE YUAN

- Zdeer

- Cofoe

- SUNWTR

- AiHUJia

- OMAI



The key players are using various growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, and partnerships, to contribute to the worldwide growth of the Moxibustion Instrument Market.



Regional Analysis:



Asia-Pacific currently dominates the moxibustion instrument market and is likely to continue in this trend during the forecast period. Moxibustion has been used for thousands of years throughout Asia. Acupuncture is written in Chinese as "acupuncture-moxibustion." In the Asia-Pacific area, indirect moxibustion is now the favoured technique of therapy due to the much lower risk of irritation or burning.



