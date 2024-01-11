NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Moyamoya disease Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Moyamoya disease market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are: Abbott Laboratories (United States), Boston Scientific Corporation (United States), Cephalon Inc (United States), Novartis (Switzerland), Cordis Corporation (United States), Eisai Co Ltd (Japan), GE Healthcare (United States), Johnson and Johnson (United States), GlaxoSmithKline (United Kingdom), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Merck & Co Inc (United States), Sanofi (France), Siemens Healthineers (Germany).



Scope of the Report of Moyamoya disease

Moyamoya diseases are commonly known as MMD disease, it is an idiopathic disease, rare cerebrovascular disease. In this disease, it mainly attacks blood vessels of the brain and the skull becomes blocked or narrowed, reducing blood flow to your brain. It can be categorized progressive in nature leading to recurrent stroke due to occlusion of the terminal internal carotid arteries. It can occur in any age but more chances in following age groups 5 to 10 years in children and 30 to 50 years in adults most peak incidence occur in this age group. The treatment found both surgical and non-surgical depending upon the type of disease and severity. There are various diagnostic methods are available to detect such a rare condition for early treatment.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below: by Type (Ischemic, Hemorrhagic, Epileptic, Other), Treatment (Non-Surgical {Anti-seizure medications, and Calcium channel blockers}, Surgical {Vascular bypass surgery, and Cerebral Revascularization }), Age Group (5 to 10 years in children, 30 to 50 years in adults, Other), Diagnosis (Cerebral angiogram, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Magnetic resonance angiography (MRA), Computed tomography (CT), Positron emission tomography (PET), Electrocardiography ECG, Transcranial Doppler ultrasound), Surgical Procedure (Indirect {Encephalomyosynangiosis (EMS), Encephaloduroarteriosynangiosis (EDAS)}, Direct {Suturing of a scalp blood vessel, the superficial temporal artery}), Distribution channel (Hospital, Surgical Centers, Diagnostic clinics, Others)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Diagnostic Awareness About Moyamoya Disease



Market Trends:

Acceptance of Surgical Treatments In Comparison to Non-Surgical



Opportunities:

Growing Awareness About Available Treatments Of Moyamoya Disease



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



