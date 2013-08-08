Moyea Back-to-School Big Sale, Win Helpful PowerPoint Software for Free

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Moyea Software, a professional multimedia conversion software provider focuses on PPT and SWF conversions and web playing solutions, officially released the 2013 Back-to-school Big Sale today. People will have chances to get Moyea PPT products for free, or get unbelievable discount for Moyea PPT products.



Moyea Software offers two products for this Back-to-school Big Sale, Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition. These two pieces of software are helpful for converting PowerPoint to DVDs and videos without any loss. They will provide you help on the e-learning and teaching issues. When it comes to the Moyea Back-to-school Big Sale, it is absolutely a benefit for all consumers. Moyea Software prepares three activities for all the consumers, “Speech Bubble Contest”, “Share to Buy” and “Incredible Discount”. This promotion starts at the 1st of August and will end at the 15th of September.



The first and most interesting activity is the “Speech Bubble Contest”. Consumers only need to create an interesting dialogue related to school, kids and education for the pictures given on the website, and post it to Facebook, Twitter or Google +, then send the post URL to Moyea Software, the registration code will be sent to the consumer’s email. If the consumers can make up a dialogue with Moyea or Moyea product in it, they will be rewarded with the Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition; or they will get the Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition.



The second and easiest activity is “Share to Buy”. Click the big blue button “Share to Buy” to link to a webpage for the customers to choose “Pay with a Tweet” or “Pay with a Facebook Post”. After choosing a way to share the content “Having left the school for (a duration), I miss (who) so much. Wanna go #backtoschool! #moyeabts”, the webpage goes to the “tweet page” or the “post page”. Write the content and click “POST TWEET AND ACCESS” button and then the page goes to the SWERG platform. Customers will enjoy very low prices of Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition.



Last but not least, Moyea offers incredible 50% for the Moyea PPT to DVD Burner Edu Edition and Moyea PPT to Video Converter Edu Edition. During the whole period of Moyea Back-to-school Big Sale, customers will enjoy the 50% discount.



This back-to-school sale lasts about 45 days, during this time, consumers are allowed to participate in the promotion. The three activities won’t shut down until the promotion is over. Anyone interested please refer to the Back-to-school Big Sale Official website: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/promotion/backtoschool2013/.



Company Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/



Product Page: http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/ppt-to-dvd-education/ http://www.dvd-ppt-slideshow.com/ppt-to-video-education/



About Moyea Software Co., Ltd.

Moyea Software Co., Ltd, established in 2006, is a professional PPT and SWF solution provider. It focuses on the PPT & SWF converting and web playing solutions. The products of Moyea Software are welcome all over the world and more than 100,000 users benefit from the products of Moyea.