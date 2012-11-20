Mozaico.net Showcases the Work of Eighty Mosaic Artists

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Mosaic is one of the world’s oldest art forms, with examples dating back to Ancient Mesopotamia. Popularized by the Romans, it is a decorative style that is almost inextricably linked with antiquity. However, the mosaic is certainly not a dead art form. Many talented artists are creating incredible mosaics in the present day.



The work of some of the worlds most accomplished mosaic artists can be found at Mozaico.net, an ecommerce website specializing in mosaics. Mozaico.net has a huge reputation for selling stunning mosaics to customers all over the world.



The range of mosaics is incredibly wide with over eighty retained artists as part of the team. There are mosaics for almost any decorative use, from bathroom interior design to garden ornamentation. The mosaics on the site are versatile enough to work in a wide range of locations, including walls, ceilings, floors and even the bottom of swimming pools.



The product range is grouped into mosaic categories, based on both materials used (stone and glass for example) and the visual subject of the mosaic (such as birds, animals, and fantasy art.)



Each mosaic is visually represented with a high definition, full color photograph. There is also a section of the site where visitors can look at photographs of the mosaics in situ. Mosaics from the site are photographed in a wide range of situations, giving visitors a good idea of how they will look in their own homes.



In addition to the wide range of mosaics, Mozaico.net has a large database of related editorial content. Articles include information about the mosaic creation process and a guide on how to install mosaics.



For customers with very specific needs, there is even an option to have a mosaic created to custom specifications. Users can determine every aspect of a mosaic’s design, including colors, shapes, fixtures and framing.



A spokesperson for the site said: “After forty nine years in the business we are passionate about mosaics and it’s this passion that has made us the market leader. Our mosaics are popular all over the world and we’ve shipped them to over seventy different countries. We believe our huge pool of eighty mosaic artists means we have something for everyone. If customers can’t find a mosaic tile artwork that suits them in our wide selection, we can even create mosaics that are custom designed for their needs.”



About Mozaico.net

Mozaico has been making mosaics from natural stones for over 49 years and has over 80 mosaic artists on staff. The company ships to customers in over 70 countries across the globe and is recognized as one of the industry leaders in mosaic stone masterpieces for both homes and businesses.



For more information please go to http://Mozaico.net