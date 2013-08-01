Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mozambique Agribusiness Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering
We hold a positive view on Mozambique's agribusiness sector, as the country has the potential
to feed itself and is able to tap abundant and largely unexploited land and water resources. According to
the Ministry of Agriculture, Mozambique still requires investment of US$3.1bn between 2013 and 2017 to
ensure that the country is self-sufficient in food. Of the utmost importance is boosting agricultural
productivity by improving irrigation, and introducing technology to small-scale farmers. Our optimism
about Mozambique's agriculture industry largely hinges on the government's continued support for the
sector. We are especially upbeat on sugar and poultry production, which offer attractive opportunities for
further investments in the coming years.
Key Forecasts
? Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 51.4% to reach 530,000 tonnes. As one of Mozambique's key
cash crops, long-term sugar production growth will reflect an increase in export-driven demand and the
opening up of new markets; output is also expected to benefit from investment in biofuels.
