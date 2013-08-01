Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Mozambique Agribusiness Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

We hold a positive view on Mozambique's agribusiness sector, as the country has the potential

to feed itself and is able to tap abundant and largely unexploited land and water resources. According to

the Ministry of Agriculture, Mozambique still requires investment of US$3.1bn between 2013 and 2017 to

ensure that the country is self-sufficient in food. Of the utmost importance is boosting agricultural

productivity by improving irrigation, and introducing technology to small-scale farmers. Our optimism

about Mozambique's agriculture industry largely hinges on the government's continued support for the

sector. We are especially upbeat on sugar and poultry production, which offer attractive opportunities for

further investments in the coming years.

Key Forecasts

? Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 51.4% to reach 530,000 tonnes. As one of Mozambique's key

cash crops, long-term sugar production growth will reflect an increase in export-driven demand and the

opening up of new markets; output is also expected to benefit from investment in biofuels.



