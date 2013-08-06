Mozambique Agribusiness Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Mozambique Agribusiness Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- We hold a positive view on Mozambique's agribusiness sector, as the country has the potential to feed itself and is able to tap abundant and largely unexploited land and water resources. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Mozambique still requires investment of US$3.1bn between 2013 and 2017 to ensure that the country is self-sufficient in food. Of the utmost importance is boosting agricultural productivity by improving irrigation, and introducing technology to small-scale farmers. Our optimism about Mozambique's agriculture industry largely hinges on the government's continued support for the sector. We are especially upbeat on sugar and poultry production, which offer attractive opportunities for further investments in the coming years.
Key Forecasts
- Sugar production growth to 2016/17: 51.4% to reach 530,000 tonnes. As one of Mozambique's key cash crops, long-term sugar production growth will reflect an increase in export-driven demand and the opening up of new markets; output is also expected to benefit from investment in biofuels.
- Poultry consumption growth to 2017: 33.3% to 60.380 tonnes. Among the factors underpinning our strong growth expectations are Mozambique's expanding population and the country's rising standards of living.
- Corn production growth to 2016/17: 19.8% to 2.6mn tonnes. Corn will remain one of Mozambique's most important food crops; it will also retain its status as an important source of feed for poultry and livestock. However, despite benefiting from efforts to raise production levels, the crop will remain vulnerable to variations in rainfall.
- BMI universe agribusiness market value: US$772mn in 2013 (down from US$912mn in 2012; growth expected to average 2.3% annually between 2013 and 2017).
- Real GDP growth: 7.1% in 2013 (down from 7.4% in 2012; projected to average 8.7% annually between 2013 and 2017).
- Consumer price inflation: 5.0% year-on-year (y-o-y) in 2013 (up from 2.6% in 2012; predicted to average 6.6% over 2013-2017).
- Central bank policy rate: 8.75% in 2013 (down from 12.25% in 2012; predicted to average 10.00% over 2013-2017).
Key Developments
Astral Food, a South African integrated poultry producer, is moving a step further in its quest to establish itself as an integrated producer in Mozambique, from feed to food businesses. The company initiated its presence by establishing in 2010 a feedmill (Meadow Mozambique Limitada), in partnership with a local businessman and farmer. It now produces on average 12,000 tonnes of animal feed per year. A hatchery and a breeder farm then opened in 2012. Astral Food is now looking at developing a broiler processing plant in Mozambique and is in the final stages of registering a chicken consumer brand called 'Festiva'.
