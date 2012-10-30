Mozambique Power Market Outlook to 2030 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- This report examines the country’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for generation, capacity and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the market’s regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided.



Scope



- Analysis of the current investment climate in the country’s power sector across various parameters

- Relative ranking of the key countries in the region according to the investment opportunities in the country

- Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2011, forecast forward to 2030

- Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable, and nuclear

- Data on key current and upcoming projects

- Information on grid interconnectivity, distribution losses and power exports and imports

- Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

- Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain



Reasons to buy



- Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

- Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the country’s power sector

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

- Identify key partners and business development avenues

- Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/90913/mozambique-power-market-outlook-to-2030-business-propensity-indicator-bpi-market-trends-regulations-and-competitive-landscape.html