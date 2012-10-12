Mozambique Requires Adequate Legal Framework and Local Infrastructure to Emerge as a Future Exporter of LNG New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2012 -- Summary: Mozambique, one of the poorest economies in the world, seems poised to cash in on a gas-boom following a series of gas findings in the Rovuma Basin by US company Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's Eni S.p.A. One of the fastest developing energy players in East Africa, the country aims to attract investments of about $50 billion by 2018-2020 to become a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exporter by setting up LNG export terminals
Scope
- The report highlights the requirement of adequate legal framework and local infrstructure to boost LNG export by Mozambique
- It focusses on a series of gas findings in the Rovuma Basin by US company Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's Eni S.p.A.
- It also provides information on inadequate legislation and policy ambiguity existing in Mozambique
