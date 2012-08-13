MP Marketing Solutions Launches Performance Based SEO Packages, Guarantees First Page Google SERP

Dayton, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- MP Marketing Solutions, a leading SEO company based out Maryland has launched their latest SEO Package - Maximum Placement. The new package uses the latest Google Panda/Penguin compliant techniques and guarantees first page Google SERP within 90 days.



The package, according to MP Marketing spokesperson Adam Feinberg, incorporates vast knowledge and technical acumen that the company has accumulated over the long period of presence in SEO business. “As a leading SEO Company, we believe in delivering time-bound results to our clients. Maximum Placement promises a first page ranking in major search engines within 60-90 days of starting the program”, he said. The package claims to employ white-hat, no-risk technique that are in compliance with Google Panda and Penguin updates. This ensures better and long-term ranking for high quality sites.



Research has shown that with exponential growth in number of site by the day, SEO has become a key factor in success of all businesses whether online or offline, small or big! This need has lead to present mushrooming of SEO companies around the world, with a mix of both genuine and fraudulent players. “What sets us apart is the wide range of SEO Services we offer and our search-engine compliant approach”, says Adam.



On the technical front, the monthly package includes keyword research, site analysis, professional copy writing, social media promotion and expert link building services. With this initiative, the founders hope to add to their existing client retention rate of 98% and boost this quarter revenue by 50%. “SEO companies are notorious for fooling inexperienced site owners with in-efficient and un-professional services that offer immediate, but short-lived results. Our high customer retention is testament of long-term, business enhancing efforts by our SEO Agency” replied Mr Feinberg to question of longevity of the promised results.



The SEO firm believes the industry’s first ‘Not Pay till you rank as promised’ arrangement would appeal to the client and create a clear differentiator among competition. “As part of the offer, clients won’t have to pay further SEO fees until their site ranks as promised”, says Adam Feinberg about the recent launch.



MP Marketing Solutions is an SEO, internet marketing, PPC, and web design firm headquartered in suburban Maryland, with global office locations across Asia. The SEO Company has gained credibility for its transparent and risk-free services.



