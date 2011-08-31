Reganam Interactive Releases 2011 MP4 Converter Software

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2011 -- Software developer Reganam Interactive is pleased to announce the 2011 version of their popular MP4 Converter. Reganam's MP4 Converter can convert any video ready for most used MP4 devices.



MP4 is popular for its extremely high quality playback in the portable media devices industry. Hence it is no surprise that MP4 players are found in abundance in the market nowadays. Most devices today have MP4 codecs to ensure compatibility with the latest media available online. Converting into the MP4 format needs efficient converter software. The conversion process from AVI to MP4 or any other video conversion might take time but once it’s done, the user can certainly reap the rewards. Also the fact that the MP4 sized file consumes far less space than the standard AVI or MPEG file, most users nowadays are tempted to convert their files into the MP4 format.



The Reganam MP4 Converter allows users to convert all their videos stored on their PC into MP4 ready to be transferred to their iPhone, PSP or any generic MP4 player.



The Reganam MP4 Converter is an ultimate solution for user’s file format conversions. The procedure of converting any video file into MP4 is as simple as it gets. The software has a drag and drop area in which the file which needs to be converted is dropped. Users should make sure that the specifications of the output file are checked in order to verify that the files will be converted according to specific MP4 player.



The software has a lot of audio and video codecs which enables for versatile conversion and gives the user maximum options. All in all, the Reganam converter software is a complete video converter software which enables the user to perform the conversions efficiently and swiftly.



Like all of the software solutions from Reganam, the MP4 Converter is simple to use and comes as a free download from the developer’s Website.



Reganam Interactive

Reganam Interactive is a video game and video software solution developer for a variety of electronic devices including PC, Mac, Smartphones and other digital communication and entertainment platform devices.